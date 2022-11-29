The Top 10 artists on The Voice returned on Monday night (Nov. 28) to resume taking the stage with solo performances. Dubbed “Fan Week,” the latest edition of the sing-off series spotlighted the fans, who were given the opportunity to select the song for each contestant.

Brayden Lape of Team Blake was given the task of singing Kane Brown’s “Homesick.”

Before his performance, the 16-year-old from Grass Lake, Mich., told viewers, “This is a perfect song, because I’m definitely missing my friends and family. This is the longest I’ve been away from home.”

After a group of fans from Texas dialed into the show to announce the next performance, Lape appeared onstage, surrounded by candlelight. He was joined by a group of musicians as he showcased his upper register on the lyrics, which are all about wishing to return to one's roots to be with the one you love.

“I'm homesick / This feeling that I'm feeling, no, we don't quit / It's like half of me is missing, heaven knows it / That all I wanna do / Is be alone with your brown eyes / And tangled up, just holding / Onto you tonight 'till the morning / Baby, that's the damn truth / If home is where the heart is / I'm homesick for you / Homesick for you,” Lape sings throughout the chorus while playing guitar.

“Brayden, that was absolutely delightful!” Camila Cabello beamed afterward. “You just glided right over that. It’s probably my favorite performance of yours.”

“I have to agree. That chorus fits you like a glove. I can picture you outside of this show doing a song like that and just being number one on the radio,” Gwen Stefani added. “Honestly, every performance that you do, it’s similar, but it’s so engaging. You’re so calm! I’m a huge fan.”

“It is literally watching you develop vocally and artistically in front of our eyes,” Blake Shelton followed. “As you start to get confident, you’re going to be way too big for us to come back and do an appearance on this show. I’m so happy for you, dude. You combine a great performance like that and the 'it' thing that you have, the world is yours, man.”

Lape is the youngest vocalist competing in the Season 22 Top 10. And, while he is going up against artists who have years of experience honing their craft on stages across the country, he has so far proven that age and experience don’t guarantee a win. Lape could be the last one standing if he continues to pull off his performances the way he has time and time again.

The Voice airs Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.