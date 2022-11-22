Blake Shelton took the stage with his team on Season 22 of The Voice during Tuesday night's (Nov. 22) epic results episode. Taking a break from his coaching duties, the country crooner delivered a rendition of Allen Toussaint’s ‘70s classic “Southern Nights,” also recorded by the late Glen Campbell for his Southern Nights album.

For the debut, Shelton took the lead, performing in front of his fellow co-stars, including his wife Gwen Stefani, newbie coach Camila Cabello and coach John Legend. Standing center stage with an acoustic guitar in his arms, he showcased his Oklahoma-born twang on the first verse of the classic hit. The four front runners on his team — Brayden Lape, Bryce Leatherwood, Bodie and Rowan Grace — then joined in alongside their mentor to flaunt their respective vocals on select parts of the toe-tapping tune.

As the fivesome collaborated on the “Southern Nights,” a band played behind them amid a colorful stage set featuring a screen with a giant moon and neon lights. At the end of the performance, a display of pyrotechnics went off before Carson Daly began his announcements revealing the Top 10.

The results portion of the show saw Team Gwen’s Alyssa Witrado and Kique and Team Camila's Eric Who and Devix in the bottom four. Once again, each contestant with the lowest number of votes had to deliver an on-the-spot performance for a shot at earning the only Instant Save slot.

Kique won the Instant Save after America used the final five minutes of the broadcast to vote in the artist who would round out the Top 10. Witrado, Who and Devix were eliminated from the competition.

Shelton’s group performance came at the perfect time as he learned he doesn’t need to stress too much going forward. For the second consecutive week, he has all four of his artists vying for the win. Team Legend has three artists up for the grand prize, while Stefani has two. Cabello has one singer remaining in the competition.

Shelton wasn’t the only coach to perform during the show. Before the results were revealed, Cabello performed a version of “Happy Together” by The Turtles with her team, made up of Myles, Devix and Who.

The Voice airs Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.