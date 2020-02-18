The Shootouts, ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ [Exclusive Premiere]

Honky-tonk heroes the Shootouts are premiering their take on Whitney Houston's classic "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" exclusively for readers of The Boot. Press play below to listen to this vintage country cover of the pop classic.

The Shootouts lend a romantic touch to "I Wanna Dance With Somebody," sswapping the original's upbeat melody for a tune that's perfect for slow dancing. Lead singer Ryan Humbert's vocals are decidedly different than Houston's impeccable soprano, but they do lend a vibe that helps the song feel like it would have made sense on the dance floor at Gilley's during the Urban Cowboy years.

That's the exact vibe that the Shootouts were going for when they went in the studio with "I Wanna Dance With Somebody," in fact. "Whitney's version is so iconic, but we wanted to arrange it as if it were a countrypolitan hit from yesteryear," Humbert says. "A song this sturdy holds up well, no matter how you arrange and produce it."

The Shootouts' cover of "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" is set for official release on Friday (Feb. 21). Its debut, alongside a cover of ELO's "Don't Bring Me Down," follows the band's 2020 Ameripolitan Music Awards nomination for Best Honky Tonk Group. They'll find out if they're this year's winners on Monday (Feb. 24), at the annual awards show in Memphis, Tenn.

In 2019, the Shootouts released their acclaimed debut album, Quick Draw. Fans can learn more about the group at ShootoutsMusic.com.

Listen to the Shootouts' "I Wanna Dance With Somebody"