Fans of The Masked Singer have been buzzing that country singer LeAnn Rimes is the Sun on the current season of the masked singing reality show, and a performance on a special holiday edition of the hit show on Wednesday night (Dec. 9) seems to have sealed the deal for many.

The Sun took the stage on Wednesday night to perform a fun, light-hearted version of the Brenda Lee classic "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," and it was the final push that many online observers needed to convince them that the Sun is, indeed, Rimes, since it's a song she has performed many other times during various holiday specials over the years.

Check out the Sun's performance below, and click on Rimes singing the song from another previous holiday special below that to see if you think they sound the same:

Viewers turned to social media afterward to share their very strong views that it had to be Rimes:

Good Housekeeping has an in-depth breakdown of the clues that have been left about the Sun's identity, which many fans appear to have latched onto from her very first performance. After all, Rimes does have an inimitable voice and a pretty hard-to-top backstory, as well.

If the Sun does prove to be Rimes, then she has been pulling double duty recently. The country and pop singer has just released a new album titled Chant: The Human & the Holy, on which she explores new realms of her spirituality.

This season of The Masked Singer previously revealed Clint Black and his wife, Lisa Hartman Black, as the Snow Owls, and they returned to the show on Wednesday night to deliver a powerful duet on Josh Groban's "The Prayer."