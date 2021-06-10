The Eagles Reveal New Hotel California Tour Dates for 2021

The Eagles have added new dates to their rescheduled Hotel California Tour for 2021. The iconic country-rock group have added six new dates to the dates they'd already announced, beginning on Aug. 22 and 24 with a two-night stand at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The newly announced dates also include two nights at TD Garden in Boston, Mass., as well as two nights at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Surviving Eagles members Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit will join country icon Vince Gill and Glenn Frey's son, Deacon Frey, for the upcoming concerts. Gill and Frey joined the band after Glenn Frey's death in 2016, splitting his duties across various classic songs.

The Eagles originally announced the Hotel California Tour for 2020, after playing a sold-out Las Vegas residency devoted to their most successful album in 2019. They played the initial shows through the end of February in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to reschedule the bulk of the dates.

The upcoming shows will feature the Eagles performing their 1976 Hotel California album in its entirety, backed by an orchestra and a 22-person choir. A second set will feature the group performing a selection of greatest hits from across their career.

Tickets for the newly announced shows will go on sale beginning June 18, at 10AM local time. American Express Card Members will have access to a special pre-sale beginning Monday (June 14) at 10AM local time and running through Thursday (June 17) at 10PM local time.

Tickets purchased for concerts in 2020 will be honored at the rescheduled shows. Fans who are unable to attend the new dates can request a refund via LiveNation or the original point of purchase. For more information, visit the Eagles' website.

The Eagles' 2021 Hotel California Tour Dates:

Aug. 22 + 24 – New York City @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 27-28 – Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Aug. 31-Sept. 1 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Sept. 16 +18 – Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center

Sept. 21 – Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

Sept. 24-25 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

Oct. 1-2 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

Oct. 15, 16 + 19 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Forum

Oct. 22-23 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center

