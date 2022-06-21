The Chicks Postpone More Shows as Natalie Maines Is Placed on Vocal Rest

After pulling the plug on their Sunday night (June 19) show in Noblesville, Ind., just three songs in, the Chicks have rescheduled two more shows on their tour. According to a statement from the trio, frontwoman Natalie Maines is on "strict doctor's orders for vocal rest."

Not counting Sunday night's show, two more tour stops are impacted. The Chicks are rescheduling their Tuesday night (June 21) engagement in Cincinnati, plus another show planned for Clarkston, Mich., on June 22.

But there's good news: All three dates already have make-up shows on the books. The Chicks will return to Indiana on Sept. 30, and they'll play the Clarkston, Mich., venue on Sept. 28 and the Cincinnati venue on Oct. 2.

"Tickets for the original date will be honored for the rescheduled performances," a statement on the band's social media reads. "There are no changes to additional dates at this time. The Chicks apologize for the inconvenience and hope to see you all at the new dates."

The Chicks' statement also indicates that their scheduled opener, Patty Griffin, will return to support each show. For more information on ticketing details, fans should contact the point of purchase.e

The postponed dates are three of the earliest shows planned for the Chicks' self-titled 2022 summer tour, which is set to extend through mid-August. It's their first major return to the road after releasing their 2020 album, Gaslighter, the first full-length batch of music to arrive since 2006's Taking the Long Way.

The Chicks' statement didn't explain the full medical reason behind the postponements, aside from indicating that Maines is on vocal rest. However, during the Indiana show that the trio was forced to end early, Maines alluded to her vocal issues from the stage, and said she'd even gotten a steroid shot to help her power through the show.

"We'll try one more song. Waiting for this shot to kick in. Not a shot of alcohol! Steroids," Maines said, before deciding, "I'm so sorry. I just can't pull it off."

Some fans who were at the show said that Maines was suffering from allergies as she struggled through the performance.