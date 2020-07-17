The Chicks are an army of three in a striking performance of "March March" on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

The Chicks offered a socially distanced performance as part of Colbert's #PlayAtHome series on Thursday night (July 16), creating a moody and dark atmosphere that captures the song's serious subject matter. "March March" shines a light on the United States' social plights in 2020, such as the racial injustices that have sent protestors flooding into the streets.

Shot entirely in black and white, lead singer Natalie Maines stares unflinchingly into the camera in this performance, joined by bandmates Martie Maguire on fiddle and Emily Strayer trading off between a lap guitar and banjo while providing haunting harmonies that drive the message home.

"Standing with Emma and our sons and daughters / Watchin' our youth have to solve our problems / I'll follow them, so who's comin' with me? / March, march to my own drum / Hey, hey, I'm an army of one," Maines chants, never moving her eyes away from the camera, which adds even more intensity to the song. Maguire and Strayer bring "March March" to a stirring close with an extended picking party on fiddle and banjo.

"March March" is featured on the multi Grammy Award-winning trio's new album, Gaslighter, their first project since Taking the Long Way was released in 2006. The Chicks co-wrote and co-produced their 2020 album with Jack Antonoff of Fun.

The country trio dropped the "Dixie" from their name ahead of the record's release, as the name had ties to Confederate states during the Civil War. The act of the name change is intended to be a sign of solidarity with the Black community over the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, among others.