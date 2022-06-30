The Boot’s Weekly Picks: Kyshona, Chris Housman + More

Kyshona should be a household name, but if you need a primer, here it is: trading in her role as a music therapist for that of a touring musician, Kyshona brings a special empathy and sense of completeness to her music.

On "Rise the Tide," released this past winter solstice, Kyshona revels in the power of collective action. "Over the past three years, I have seen it all around me -- from acknowledgment of things that are wrong in the music industry to people lending support, giving space, and making strides," she says. "As artists in our community are finally being placed in the spotlight, with each success we have individually, we rise the tide together. This song acknowledges and celebrates that--and is meant as a call of encouragement to keep doing the work that isn’t always easy." -- Rachel Cholst