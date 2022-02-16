The Boot’s Weekly Picks: Natalia M. King, Kaitlin Butts + More
Every week, The Boot highlights recent favorites from country, Americana and everything in between. In every list, you'll find picks from our contributing team that we think you'll love. Keep reading to check out the latest installment of The Boot's Weekly Picks.
Natalia M. King"AKA Chosen"
This energizing anthem of love and self-acceptance is one of the many standout tracks from Natalia M. King's upcoming album Woman Mind Of My Own, out this Friday (Feb. 18). With a stomping beat and lyrics that celebrate embracing your own sexual orientation, King brings a much-needed voice and message to the forefront. -- Lorie Liebig
Seratones"Good Day"
The second single from Seratones' forthcoming album Love & Algorhythms is a bright, bubbly spring anthem that's focused on being wholly present in a world filled with distractions. -- Blake Ells
The Bros. Landreth"Stay"
To coincide with the announcement of their upcoming album Come Morning, due out on May 13, The Bros. Landreth have shared their heartfelt, groovy lead single "Stay." The track finds the pair considering putting down roots with the one they love after realizing just how rare a real connection can be. -- Lorie Liebig
Kaitlin Butts"blood"
It's been seven years since Kaitlin Butts released her acclaimed debut album Same Hell, Different Devil. "blood," the first single from her forthcoming followup, What Else Can She Do, is as clear of a successful crossover from Red Dirt to Nashville as early Kacey Musgraves or Miranda Lambert. -- Blake Ells
Brad Armstrong ft. Maria Taylor"Red Nashville Skyline"
Longtime friends and collaborators Brad Armstrong and Maria Taylor reunite on "Red Nashville Skyline." The track is Armstrong's first release on Taylor's own Flower Moon Records. -- Blake Ells