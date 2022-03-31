The Boot’s Weekly Picks: Miko Marks, The Kentucky Gentlemen and More

Miko Marks discovers her true self on the southern rock and gospel-tinged “Feel Like Going Home,” the first single from her highly anticipated follow up to last year’s Our Country and Race Records, expected later this year.

A new member of CMT’s Next Women of Country Class of 2022, Marks compares her journey back to country music after an extended hiatus to a journey back home and to who she is at her core. The second verse highlights this best, with Marks singing “It’s been a long time waiting / and I’ve got a long way to go / The light is surely fading / and I can barely see the road” before looking back on “years that I have wasted / they feel just like a dream / good things I have tasted / they’re never what they seem.” -- Matt Wickstrom