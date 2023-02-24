The Boot’s Weekly Picks: Dalton Dover, LoRen + More
We're back for a new installment of The Boot's Weekly Picks, highlighting the best new tracks from country, Americana, folk and everything in between.
Today's edition spotlights five new tracks from artists you need to know. Keep reading to check out the latest installment of The Boot's Weekly Picks, and check back every week for more great tracks curated by our contributing team.
Dalton Dover"Giving Up on That"
Up-and-comer Dalton Dover has just released "Giving Up on That," his debut single with UMG Nashville and Mercury Records. Written by Dover, Adam Craig and John Pierce, this heartbreak track has all the makings of a country radio hit.
"Cause girl, I'm giving up on / Drinking as much as I used to / When I had you / Giving up on / Just saying I'm gonna change / I've given up on passing the blame / Everything / Made you walk out on what we had / But when it comes to wanting you back, I ain't ever giving up on that," the Georgia native professes over chest-thumping drumbeats that further bolster his impressive powerhouse vocals. Here, Dover is unwavering in his resolve to kick bad habits and win back an ex-girlfriend.
Of his release, Dover notes, "I hope everyone can relate to it, as we've all had those relationships where we regret not bringing our best selves to the table until it's too late, and I hope it finds the folks that need to hear it most." -- Jeremy Chua
Purser"Out of Hand"
Born and raised in Nashville, Purser has come into their own as an experimental indie rock singer-songwriter. This song is perfectly at home on The Boot, though: the intricate guitarwork calls to mind Americana-style fingerpicking before the track, co-produced by Simon Knutsden, veers into uncharted waters. More to the point, "Out of Hand" is deeply rooted in storytelling.
In this case, a simple break at a stoplight fills with romantic tension and anxiety as the narrator weighs whether or not to confess their feelings, transforming their relationship to the driver forever: truly the iconic queer romance ballad the world needs. -- Rachel Cholst
LoRen"Black Women"
LoRen gets straight to the point on "Black Women," a song that directly addresses black maternal health. A student of virtually every conceivable musical genre, the Pittsburgh-based artist turns her attention to Americana with this blues rock-driven anthem. The song has a driving groove and group vocals in the chorus that brings the message home: enough is enough, and Black people of all genders should never have to question the quality of their medical care -- or anything else. The song is the first single from LoRen's upcoming EP Pardon Me, out on March 24. -- Rachel Cholst
Alice Howe"What About You"
There's never a bad time to go back to your roots, and Alice Howe demonstrates that with "What About You," a sun-drenched rave-up about looking for love. The Los Angeles-based singer leans heavily into rock'n'roll sounds and catchy hooks to celebrate the possibility of a new romance. Howe's not looking for anyone to jump into the passenger side of her convertible, though: she describes her search for "the one" with an even-keeled realism while inviting the listener to fill the role of something more meaningful than a summer fling.
"What About You" is a sample serving of Howe and her band's sublime energy ahead of the release of her album Circumstances on April 21. -- Rachel Cholst
William Prince"Tanqueray"
William Prince never misses. But on "Tanqueray," off his upcoming album Stand in the Joy, Prince turns missing someone into an art form. Prince's one-of-a-kind baritone is the perfect voice to tell this story of small-town love, betrayal, and longing.
The song is imbued with the warmth of a fond memory, even as it paints the possibility of a tragic ending. Prince's keen lyrics and emotional performance transport us to the seedy bar where this story begins.
Stand in the Joy will be released via Six-Shooter Records on April 14. -- Rachel Cholst