The Boot’s Weekly Picks: Dalton Dover, LoRen + More

Up-and-comer Dalton Dover has just released "Giving Up on That," his debut single with UMG Nashville and Mercury Records. Written by Dover, Adam Craig and John Pierce, this heartbreak track has all the makings of a country radio hit.

"Cause girl, I'm giving up on / Drinking as much as I used to / When I had you / Giving up on / Just saying I'm gonna change / I've given up on passing the blame / Everything / Made you walk out on what we had / But when it comes to wanting you back, I ain't ever giving up on that," the Georgia native professes over chest-thumping drumbeats that further bolster his impressive powerhouse vocals. Here, Dover is unwavering in his resolve to kick bad habits and win back an ex-girlfriend.

Of his release, Dover notes, "I hope everyone can relate to it, as we've all had those relationships where we regret not bringing our best selves to the table until it's too late, and I hope it finds the folks that need to hear it most." -- Jeremy Chua