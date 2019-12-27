View this post on Instagram

Friends, After eleven years, five albums, approximately 2000 shows, and countless relationships built along the way, the time has come for us to take a step back from The Black Lillies. This isn’t goodbye - it’s just farewell for now. Touring at the pace we have makes it difficult to attend to anything else, and we each have things we’ve put on the back burner in order to focus on the band. We’ll be taking an indefinite hiatus in order to nurture those other projects and relationships for a while. We can’t thank you enough for being the very best fans and friends a band could ask for. More than that - you’ve been our extended family. Having you in our lives has been the most important outcome of being in this band. You’ve impacted our lives in countless ways, and we are so grateful. We’ve got four shows this weekend and in the coming weeks we’ll announce one more hometown celebration that will take place this spring. If you can, please join us this weekend at one of the following venues: Saturday 12/28 - Johnson City, TN @ The Willow Tree Sunday, 12/29 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall (presented by WYEP) Monday 12/30 - Thomas, WV @ The Purple Fiddle (unplugged) Tuesday, 12/31 - Thomas, WV @ The Purple Fiddle We hope that if you’re near any of this weekend’s shows, you can make it out to see us. And if you aren’t, we hope that you’ll make the trip to Knoxville this spring so that we can properly celebrate together. Stay tuned for details about that show. If you haven't already, please take a moment to follow the Cruz Contreras and Sam Quinn fan pages to keep up with their forthcoming solo projects. Thank you. We love you. Farewell for now.

A post shared by The Black Lillies (@theblacklillies) on

The Black Lillies Announce They’ll Be Going on ‘Indefinite Hiatus’ Starting in 2020

The Black Lillies are stepping away from their work together as a band -- at least, for now. The group announced the news via social media on Thursday (Dec. 26), assuring fans that their hiatus isn't a permanent breakup.

"After eleven years, five albums, approximately 2000 shows and countless relationships along the way, the time has come for us to take a step back from The Black Lillies," the group wrote. "This isn't goodbye -- it's just farewell for now."

The Black Lillies put out their most recent record, Stranger to Me, in 2018. Formed in 2009 by frontman Cruz Contreras, they have weathered all of the highs and lows that come with being a band, from album releases and finding their groove as a group to lineup shake-ups and being robbed.

When they announced their break, the Lillies explained that they came to their decision simply because the bandmates wanted to turn their focus to their own individual projects. "Touring at the pace we have makes it difficult to attend to anything else, and we each have things we've put on the back burner to focus on the band. We'll be taking an indefinite hiatus in order to nurture those other projects and relationships for a while," they explained.

The post also asked fans to follow Contreras and bandmate Sam Quinn's individual pages, and to keep an eye out for new projects to come. Meanwhile, the Lillies also listed their four remaining shows in 2019, ending with a West Virginia date on New Year's Eve. In addition to those final shows, the group says they're planning a "hometown celebration" in Knoxville, Tenn. for spring 2020.

The Lillies also devoted some space in their announcement for a heartfelt thank you to all their listeners and supporters.

"We can't thank you enough for being the very best fans and friends a band could ask for. More than that -- you've been our extended family," they wrote. "Having you in our lives has been the most important outcome of being in this band. You've impacted our lives in countless ways, and we are so grateful."

