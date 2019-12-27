The Black Lillies Announce They’ll Be Going on ‘Indefinite Hiatus’ Starting in 2020

The Black Lillies are stepping away from their work together as a band -- at least, for now. The group announced the news via social media on Thursday (Dec. 26), assuring fans that their hiatus isn't a permanent breakup.

"After eleven years, five albums, approximately 2000 shows and countless relationships along the way, the time has come for us to take a step back from The Black Lillies," the group wrote. "This isn't goodbye -- it's just farewell for now."

The Black Lillies put out their most recent record, Stranger to Me, in 2018. Formed in 2009 by frontman Cruz Contreras, they have weathered all of the highs and lows that come with being a band, from album releases and finding their groove as a group to lineup shake-ups and being robbed.

When they announced their break, the Lillies explained that they came to their decision simply because the bandmates wanted to turn their focus to their own individual projects. "Touring at the pace we have makes it difficult to attend to anything else, and we each have things we've put on the back burner to focus on the band. We'll be taking an indefinite hiatus in order to nurture those other projects and relationships for a while," they explained.

The post also asked fans to follow Contreras and bandmate Sam Quinn's individual pages, and to keep an eye out for new projects to come. Meanwhile, the Lillies also listed their four remaining shows in 2019, ending with a West Virginia date on New Year's Eve. In addition to those final shows, the group says they're planning a "hometown celebration" in Knoxville, Tenn. for spring 2020.

The Lillies also devoted some space in their announcement for a heartfelt thank you to all their listeners and supporters.

"We can't thank you enough for being the very best fans and friends a band could ask for. More than that -- you've been our extended family," they wrote. "Having you in our lives has been the most important outcome of being in this band. You've impacted our lives in countless ways, and we are so grateful."