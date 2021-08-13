The protagonist in the Barefoot Movement's "Someday" is doing their best to look on the bright side. The new song — premiering exclusively on The Boot, along with its music video — is a prayer of sorts, the trio explains.

""Someday" was written right in the middle of some great personal turmoil. It came out like a prayer," shares the Barefoot Movement's Noah Wall. "I feel like the recording captures that, and I'm really happy with the way it turned out. When we sing it live now, it serves as a centering moment of peace during our show, and we love being able to bring that to our audience."

"Someday" is, indeed, a peaceful, calming song. Its simple, acoustic guitar-driven melody allows the band — Wall, Tommy Norris and Katie Blomarz — to put their harmonies at the forefornt.

Throughout the song, the Barefoot Movement repeat a mantra of sorts: "Someday, someday / The sun is gonna rise and stay," they sing. It's both a reminder to themselves of that truth and words of encouragement to listeners.

The Barefoot Movement debuted in 2011, with their Footwork album, after forming in 2006: Wall and Morris met in high school in North Carolina, and added Blomarz to their lineup. The trio's newest release is 2020's Rise & Fly EP, at least for another few weeks.

"Someday" is one of 10 songs — seven originals and three covers — on the Barefoot Movement's forthcoming new album, Pressing Onward. The project is due out on Sept. 17, via Bonfire Music Group; the band worked with Chuck Plotkin and Hank Linderman as co-producers, with both men returning to the post after also working on Rise & Fly.

"Someday" is due out widely on Aug. 20, but available to pre-add and pre-save now. Fans can keep up with the Barefoot Movement at TheBarefootMovementOfficial.com.