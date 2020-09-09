Tenille Townes, New Female Artist of the Year, Explains Why Her Other 2020 ACM Awards Nod Means So Much

In August, Tenille Townes shed a few happy tears after 2020 ACM Awards host Keith Urban surprised her via video chat to deliver the news that she'd won the ACM's New Female Artist of the Year trophy.

But even before learning that she's this year's winner in that category, Townes was overjoyed just to be mentioned. "I feel just so honored to be a part of the country music community. This is my first time with that kind of a nomination," she pointed out to The Boot during a conversation that took place before the singer learned she'd won.

When the 2020 ACM Awards take place on Sept. 16, Townes could also potentially pick up another award, for Vocal Event of the Year, thanks to "Fooled Around and Fell in Love," her collaboration with Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde and Caylee Hammack. That nomination, the artist explains, has been especially fun to celebrate since she shares it with her pals and peers, artists she performed alongside during Lambert's 2019 Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour.

"Oh, we were all like, 'Wooo!'" Townes adds with a laugh, remembering the moment she learned they'd been nominated in the Vocal Event category. "We were all texting and calling, and we were all just very excited."

Recording the song in the first place was a labor of love, the singer goes on to say. "The whole tour with Miranda was just such a dream, and so hearing all of those voices come through on the headphones [when we were recording "Fooled Around and Fell in Love"] was, I mean, one of the coolest sounds ever," Townes reflects.

Lambert is a leader in country music and especially at the ACM Awards -- the most-awarded artist in the show's history as of 2018. The "Fooled Around and Fell in Love" collaboration is a perfect example of what makes her a frontrunner in country music, especially when it comes to extending her expertise and friendship to younger female artists. She brought an all-women cast of performers on the road with her in 2019, and Townes sees the song they recorded as a kind of souvenir from that period.

"I just feel like that song is such a cool time capsule from that tour, and just the way that Miranda really leads the way in being a champion for all of us," she explains. "And I think everyone's voices are so different and so cool."

The 2020 ACM Awards were originally scheduled to take place back in April in Las Vegas, Nev.; however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the show was pushed to the fall, and its location was changed to Nashville. The event will now take place on Sept. 16 at 8PM ET, and will air on CBS from three iconic Music City venues: The Ryman Auditorium, the Grand Ole Opry House and the Bluebird Cafe.

