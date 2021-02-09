Teddy Robb gets a little lost in nature in his new music video. "Heaven on Dirt" is premiering exclusively on The Boot; press play above to watch.

Originally released in June, "Heaven on Dirt" is a nostalgic look back at life growing up in the middle of nowhere. The song's protagonist is grown up and moved away, but despite his childhood desire to leave, he sees it now as "Heaven on dirt."

"It seems like every year that passes / I'm thinkin' more about way back when," Robb sings. "Might not be for everyone / But that red still runs in my blood / The beer was cold, the trucks were old / The dust was gold ..."

AJ Babcock, Ben Foster, Pete Good and Brandon Ratcliff co-wrote "Heaven on Dirt," which Fowler co-produced with Shane McAnally. Robb has loved the outdoors since he was a kid: He's still big into hiking and fishing, and cites his own personal "Heaven on dirt" as both Colorado's Rocky Mountain National Park and Témiscaming, Québec, Canada.

An Akron, Ohio, native, Robb played football through his time at Kent State University -- which is also where he discovered his passion for music. After moving out west -- to Vail, Colo., specifically -- the aspiring star snowboarded for fun and played music to support himself. He moved to Nashville after being "discovered" during a ski lodge gig.

Now signed to Monument Records, Robb released his debut EP, a self-titled project, in 2020. "Heaven on Dirt" follows that multi-song release. The artist says he aims to write and play songs "that leave everything on the table."

"I want to be vulnerable and honest with my fans," Robb says. "Every night when I go onstage, I want to give them everything I have."