Teddy & The Rough Riders Find Respite in ‘Livin’ in the Woods’ [PREMIERE]

Nashville country rockers Teddy & The Rough Riders search for an escape amongst the troubles of modern life in their stellar new single "Livin' in the Woods," which The Boot is excited to exclusively premiere today.

Mixing elements of swampy Southern rock, 70s psychedelia and old school honky tonk, the irresistible track firmly positions Teddy & The Rough Riders as an act to watch in 2022. Produced by the incomparable Margo Price, "Livin' in the Woods" brings a gritty, layered soundscape that perfectly balances retro cool with a polished, modern sound. That perfected musical blend allows the band's sharp lyrics to take the much-deserved spotlight.

"If the farmers don’t get funds / There won’t be very much to eat / If the young children can’t have fun / There won’t be very many sights to see."

Whether you're simply feeling nostalgic for the simpler times, wanting to slow down from the breakneck pace of the daily grind or just longing for some peace in quiet out in nature, the track immediately takes on an anthemic quality -- and reminds us that it's never too late to make those dreams into your own reality.

"I wrote ['Livin' in the Woods' while] thinking about this Band outtake, “Ferdinand the Imposter,” about the Doukhobors, [which is] a really sad and interesting story in American/Canadian history," vocalist and bassist Ryan Jennings tells The Boot. "It got me thinking about growing up in the south, running around as a lil' long haired kid, getting yelled at, walking alone in Dragon Park, and always having that thought in the back of my mind -- you can run away to the woods and make your own home someday -- which is still the goal."

Take a listen to Teddy & The Rough Riders' "Livin' in the Woods" below:

"Livin' in the Woods" is the lead single from the band's upcoming self-titled LP, due out July 1 on Appalachia Records. The project has been in the making since 2019, which marked the group's first recording sessions in a studio with a full team behind them, rather than the at home, DIY setup they used on previous releases.

Price, who has been a longtime fan of the band, had a pivotal part in molding their sound and creating a vision for the project. Emily Nenni, Luke Schenider, Mike Eli, as well as Price's husband and talented singer-songwriter Jeremy Ivey were among the many Nashville creatives who visited the studio and put their own touches on the record.

Teddy and the Rough Riders are currently out on the road, acting as support for Orville Peck's 2022 Bronco Tour. The two-month-long trek wraps up this week, but fans can still catch on them on May 25 at The Ritz in Raleigh, N.C. and May 27 at The Fillmore in Philadelphia, Pa.

You can keep up with Teddy and the Rough Riders by following them on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.