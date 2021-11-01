The competition on Season 21's The Voice has been incredible so far. So, when it came down to the final Knockout pairings on Monday (Nov. 1), coach Blake Shelton had some tough decisions to make.

One of them was choosing between country singers Lana Scott and Carson Peters.

The aspiring stars competed against each other with a song of their choosing. Peters chose “Amarillo by Morning” by country icon George Strait, while Scott handpicked Taylor Swift’s “Wildest Dreams.”

Up first was Scott, and although she is a country singer, having auditioned for the show with Kelsea Ballerini’s “Hole in the Bottle,” she wanted to, this time, showcase her ability to adapt to different styles of music.

Scott — who in rehearsals revealed she had been dealing with a breakup — hypnotized viewers with the vulnerability in her voice, paying attention to every lyric of the song. She also tackled a wailing high note near the end of her performance, flooring coaches and earning massive applause from the studio audience.

After Scott, Peters took to the stage. Using his moment to showcase his originality, the young bluegrass player incorporated some crying fiddle into his performance — a surprise that coaches have been waiting for him to bring to the table all season long.

The hopeful, whom Kelly Clarkson once called a young Patrick Swayze, worked the stage with his mastery instrumentation, but he didn’t forget to unveil his vocals. He effortlessly tackled the lyrics, incorporating runs into the tune and switching up keys before finishing up the performance on fiddle.

Shelton had pitted the two artists against each other because they "occupy the same lane in country music," and he had to follow his gut to decide who to keep for his team.

“Lana, up until right now, you’ve flown under the radar a little bit on the show, which by the way, is not a bad thing,” the coach told Scott. “You sounded really good today, like, wow!”

“Carson, it’s impressive to come out here and to do a George Strait song, but that’s a tall order, and having said that, I think you did everything you could do to showcase your vocals. But I have to make a decision based on what just happened here right now,” Shelton added.

After the show's host Carson Daly interrupted Shelton, telling him to reveal the winner of the round, the country superstar named Lana Scott as the winner to advance to the Live Playoffs.

Fans can keep up with Scott’s journey on The Voice, which returns Tuesday (Nov. 3) on NBC.

