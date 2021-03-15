Taylor Swift is offering a sneak peek at another "Taylor's Version" track — and this time it's out of your "Wildest Dreams." The superstar lends the new recording to the trailer for the upcoming animated Netflix film Spirit Untamed, which follows a young girl named Lucky and her friends as they work to save a group of wild mustangs.

Swift's new version of the hit song is heard throughout the film's trailer, the dreamy nature of her vocals elevated alongside the melody that takes on a more anthemic tone. The spirit of the song matches that of the film's plot, as Lucky develops a special bond with a horse named Spirit.

"It's in your heart to run free. It's in mine too," the young character tells the horse as Swift sings, "Say you'll remember me / Standing in a nice dress / Staring at the sunset, babe / Red lips and rosy cheeks / Say you'll see me again / Even if it's just in your wildest dreams."

"Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version)" follows in the footsteps of "Love Story (Taylor's Version)," the latter of which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. That marked the first time one of Swift's songs has accomplished the feat on that chart, which she attributes to the passion of her fans.

"They're the ones who emboldened me to reclaim my music and they really showed up this week to see it through," Swift said at the time of the song's release in February. "It blows me away that they've sent a song to No. 1 that had its first life over a decade ago. I couldn't be happier that it happened now, or in this way."

Fearless (Taylor's Version) is set for release on April 9. The tracks are among the many that Swift is re-recording off her first six albums released under her old deal with her former label, Big Machine Label Group. After the label was sold to artist manager and record label executive Scooter Braun, Swift spoke out about her strong disapproval of the sale, claiming that Braun had bullied her for years and she was not given an opportunity to own the masters to her songs.

