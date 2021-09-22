Taylor Swift is new to TikTok, but that doesn't mean she is behind on the latest trends — quite the opposite, actually.

Swift took to the social media platform late Tuesday night to post her own version of the popular "Mama Said" trend. This recent social media craze focuses around pop singer Lukas Graham's catchy "Mama Said" — TikTok users match pictures up to the song about someone that inspired them to break boundaries and live life as their true selves.

For her version, Swift took the trend as the perfect opportunity to hit back at critics that say, "country girls can't go pop."

Before launching into her montage, Swift shrugs and smirks at the camera, clearly indicating that she doesn't care what people have to say about her music choices. Immediately thereafter, viewers can see the pictures that Swift, presumably, hand-picked of Shania Twain.

As the song plays, iconic pictures of Twain flash across the screen, including an image from her pop-crossover hit, "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" If the message wasn't clear enough, Swift also captioned the video with, "Learned from the best 💁‍♀️."

All in all, it was a clever way for Swift to compare her career trajectory to the boundary-breaking moves Twain made early on in her own career. Plus, Swift opted to include some adorable throwbacks of herself with Twain at the end of the video.

At the time of publication, Swift's video has been viewed nearly four million times and doesn't show signs of slowing down. You can follow Swift's official TikTok channel here.

