Taylor Swift sang one of her newest album Lover's most heart-wrenching songs for the One World: Together at Home TV special. The country-turned-pop superstar performed "Soon You'll Get Better" for the star-studded event.

Written about her mother Andrea's battle with cancer, "Soon You'll Get Better" is a piano-driven track, and Swift's One World performance found her seated at a home piano and playing the instrument to accompany herself. The recorded version of the song features the Dixie Chicks on harmony.

Swift announced on Friday (April 17) the cancellation of all of her 2020 tour dates due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. "I'm so sad I won't be able to see you guys in concert this year," Swift writes in a tweet, "but I know this is the right decision. Please, please stay healthy and safe. I’ll see you on stage as soon as I can, but right now what’s important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us."

On social media, Swift has been vocal about the need for people to stay home and quarantine to stop the spread of the coronavirus, which has infected and killed thousands worldwide. In March, the artist quietly sent money to a few fans who lost their income due to virus-related shutdowns; she also offered financial assistance to the staff at the Nashville record store Grimey's, and has given money to Feeding America and the World Health Organization.

One World: Together at Home, curated by pop star Lady Gaga, brought together a bevy of celebrities, from movie stars and comedians to musicians of all genres, for from-home appearances and performances. The Global Citizen organization put together the massive event, which was both streamed online and broadcast on a number of major TV networks worldwide, at the request of the UN and the World Health Organization in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

One World: Together at Home was an awareness-raising event rather than a fundraiser (though corporate partners' donations went to the WHO's Solidarity Response Fund). The campaign and those involved encouraged fans to stay home to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, but also to educate themselves about the disease and learn about what's being done to help those affected.

