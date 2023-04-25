Taylor Swift Explains Her Hand Injury From Houston Eras Tour Show

Taylor Swift is having a blast on her Eras Tour, even if the experience occasionally results in mishaps or minor bloodshed. The latter came to pass in Houston over the weekend, when Swift played three nights at the city's NRG Stadium, and during her Saturday night show (April 22), fans noticed that her hand was bleeding.

Those who spotted the injury were quick to express their concern, sharing photos in which Swift appears to be performing with a deep cut to the base of her palm. They voiced their alarm about the apparent severity of the injury, with some noting that her hand appeared to be bleeding from both sides.

Others were simply impressed that she managed to power through the performance despite the injury.

"Taylor's insane bc she performed two nights with her hand hurt and missing a piece but when I get a paper cut I cancel all my plans bc it hurts too much," one fan noted.

After the fact, Swift hopped on social media to assure concerned fans that all is well. "PS for those asking how I cut my hand, I'm totally fine and it was my fault completely," she writes on Twitter.

"Tripped on my dress hem and fell in the dark backstage while running to a quick change — braced my fall with my palm," she goes on to say. "It was all very Mercury in retrograde coded. Don't worry about me I'm gooooood."

In the same post, Swift shared a few snapshots from her time onstage in Houston, describing the experience as "insane" — in a good way.

"I'm waking up smiling reminiscing about how much fun we all had," she continues. "Loving this tour so much because of the passion these crowds put into it all — seriously can't wait for Atlanta."

Swift's career-spanning Eras Tour kicked off in mid-March. Next up, she's playing two stadium shows in Atlanta, Ga., on Apr. 28 and 29. The Eras Tour will run through early August, wrapping with five shows in Los Angeles.