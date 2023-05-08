Taylor Swift Plays Her Third Night in Nashville After Lightning Storm Delays

On Sunday night (May 7), Taylor Swift performed her third night in Nashville, despite lightning storm advisories that prevented the show from starting on time.

The weather forecast was rainy leading up to Swift's Nissan Stadium performance, but as show time neared, she assured fans that she wasn't fazed. "I know there's talk of a rainy weather vibe tonight but I'm ready to play, see you sooon!!" she wrote on Twitter.

Unfortunately, Swift couldn't control exactly how soon she would hit the stage. Around 5:40PM local time, the stadium directed fans in the venue to proceed to Shelter in Place areas due to a lightning advisory affecting the area. Around 7PM, Nissan Stadium sent out a tweet saying that the Shelter in Place order was still in effect, writing, "We anticipate Taylor Swift taking the stage at a delayed start time."

According to the Tennesseean, the delays meant that the concert had to scrap planned opening sets from Phoebe Bridgers and Gracie Abrams. But there was good news for concertgoers: At approximately 9:25 PM, the lightning storm advisory lifted, and fans were able to begin making their way to their seats.

"Drop everything now! Meet me in the pouring rain!" Nissan Stadium wrote on Twitter, quoting a lyric from Swift's Speak Now track "Sparks Fly." As the venue sent out the all clear, they directed fans to leave Shelter in Place areas and get ready for Swift to hit the stage.

The show went on — Swift took the stage just shy of 10:15 local time, and played for three hours — despite the fact that the rain continued, and Swift was visibly water-logged as she performed some of the songs on the setlist.

Swift's Sunday night show was the third and final Nashville stop on her Eras Tour. Her time in her home city brought lots of highlights and surprises, including her first-ever performance of her from-the-vault Red track "Nothing New" with opener Phoebe Bridgers, and the official announcement of Speak Now (Taylor's Version), which is set to arrive on July 7.