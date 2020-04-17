Taylor Swift Cancels All 2020 Concerts Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Taylor Swift has canceled all of her 2020 concerts due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The country-turned-pop superstar announced the news on Friday (April 17).

Per an official statement tweeted out by Swift, "all Taylor Swift live appearances and performances this year" have been canceled in light of the pandemic, a decision made "upon direction from health officials in an effort to keep fans safe and help prevent the spread of COVID-19." The star had previously announced a short series of Lover Festival shows and other big-time dates, including a performance at the Glastonbury festival in the U.K.

"Fighting COVID-19 is an unprecedented challenge for our global community, and the safety and well-being of fans should always be the top priority," the statement explains. "Health organizations and governments around the world have strongly discouraged large public gatherings for an undetermined period of time."

Swift's shows in the U.S. and Brazil are being rescheduled to 2021, and all tickets purchased for those shows will be honored on the new dates, which will be announced later this year. Refunds will also be made available for those who can no longer attend. Ticketholders will receive more information via email.

"Thank you so much for understanding. We look forward to seeing you all, happy and healthy, in the future," the statement ends.

Adds Swift in her tweet, "I'm so sad I won't be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision. Please, please stay healthy and safe. I’ll see you on stage as soon as I can, but right now what’s important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us."

On social media, Swift has been vocal about the need for people to stay home and quarantine to stop the spread of the coronavirus, which has infected and killed thousands worldwide. In March, the artist quietly sent money to a few fans who lost their income due to virus-related shutdowns; she also offered financial assistance to the staff at the Nashville record store Grimey's, and has given money to Feeding America and the World Health Organization.