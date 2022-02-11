Taylor Swift found her name among the nominees for this year's ACM Awards, on the heels of re-releasing Red, her last true country album.

The last time the country-turned-pop-singer was recognized by the Academy of Country Music was in 2019 for her video with Sugarland on the song "Babe," though it didn't take home any metal.

In 2022, Swift's "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)" video is nominated for Video of the Year. On social media, Swift expressed her excitement and shared the love with her fellow collaborators on the project.

"AHHHHHHH CONGRATS @blakelively, MILES AND @keleighteller!!!! BIG GROUP HUG!" Swift writes in Instagram Stories. "I loved making this video and it's so cool to see the @acmawards nominate it for video of the year."

While actor Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh star in the video alongside Swift, Blake Lively — a close friend of Swift's — was actually behind the camera as the director. Lively also has a producing credit alongside Jil Hardin, Kathy Palmer and Austin Swift, the pop artist's brother.

The video shows Teller, the groom, getting married, but he continues to see his old flame (Swift) throughout the day. While everything and everyone is enrobed in white, Swift and Teller contrast in red and black, respectively. Eventually, the entire scene is flooded with crimson.

"I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)," the song, is a vault release featuring Chris Stapleton from Swift's new Red (Taylor's Version) album.

The 2022 ACM Awards will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on Monday, March 7 at 8PM ET.