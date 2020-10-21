Country music led off the night during the second evening of blind auditions for Season 19 of The Voice on Tuesday (Oct. 20). Nashville-based singer Taryn Papa wowed the coaches with a powerful rendition of Martina McBride's "Anyway."

Papa let fans at home in on her backstory during an introductory video segment. She's a struggling singer in Music City, where she has performed at Blake Shelton's Ole Red music venue.

Her voice shone during her performance of McBride's hit from 2006, causing Shelton to turn his chair almost immediately, He also blocked Kelly Clarkson, who was next to turn her chair, followed by Gwen Stefani:

Clarkson didn't even realize she'd been blocked at first, but once she was out of the running, it was down to real-life couple Shelton and Stefani to duke it out. She made her case, but given Shelton's winning track record on The Voice, as well as the fact that Papa is a country artist who also performs at his Nashville bar, it was not hard to predict that she would choose the county superstar as her coach for Season 19 of the iconic reality singing competition, especially once he made a very persuasive case.

“In country music in general, there really is no current female vocalist that sings the way that, like a Trisha Yearwood or a Martina,” he pointed out. “And so, it seems like there’s a lane wide open there for a girl with a voice like yours, it’s that powerful, somebody that’s willing to swing for the fence. I would say you’ve got what it takes to fill that lane.”

The Voice Season 19 airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC at 8PM ET.

