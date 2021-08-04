Tanya Tucker's recent, last-minute hip surgery has prompted the cancelation of four more of her tour dates, all in early-mid-August. On social media, the singer says her doctor has asked her to "rest a few more weeks" before hitting the road again.

Tucker's affected tour dates are an Aug. 7 show at St. Charles, Iowa's Hinterland Music Festival; an Aug. 11 stop at the Royal Oak Music Theatre in Royal Oak, Mich.; an Aug. 13 show at the Hart Theatre at the Egg in Albany, N.Y.; and performance at Mashantucket, Conn.'s Great Cedar Showroom at Foxwoods Resort Casino on Aug. 14. The Aug. 7 and Aug. 14 stops have been canceled, while the Aug. 11 concert is now scheduled for Nov. 4, and the Aug. 13 show is now set for Nov. 7.

"I’m just overwhelmed by all the flowers, love and support since I had hip surgery," Tucker writes on Instagram. "I want you to know every day I feel stronger, better and ready to kick some ass."

Tucker first shared the news of her hip surgery in mid-July, explaining that her hip "ha[d] been giving me hell for a while now," and that a doctor found a fracture that necessitated surgery "right away." At that time, she canceled two festival appearances and postponed another show until December.

Between her Bring My Flowers Now Tour and her CMT Next Women of Country tour dates, not to mention several festival appearances, Tucker will be on the road in 2021 through mid-December. She's also already been announced as a performer for Brandi Carlile's 2022 Girls Just Wanna Weekend concert vacation event in Mexico and Stagecoach 2022, set for April.

Tucker's full tour schedule is available at TanyaTucker.com.

