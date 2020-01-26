Tanya Tucker rolled onto the 2020 Grammy Awards red carpet, signature swagger in full force. Flip through the photo gallery below to see her look from Sunday night (Jan. 26) in Los Angeles, Calif.

Tucker wore black leather pants and a matching bolero jacket with white top-stitching and ruffled sleeve and lapel touches. Her bandolero-inspired look was accented by a large turquoise-encrusted belt buckle. She was accompanied by Craig Dillingham, her boyfriend of several months, who complemented her look in an all-black ensemble, black satin necktie positioned askew, adding to the outlaw theme.

Tucker was also joined by collaborator Brandi Carlile for a few shots on the red carpet ahead of their performance during the 2020 Grammy Awards telecast. So far, she has won Best Country Album for While I'm Livin' and Best Country Song for "Bring My Flowers Now."

Tucker is also nominated for Best Country Solo Performance and Song of the Year. While she has been nominated for a total of 14 Grammy Awards over the course of her career, tonight's were her first wins, at the age of 61.

Tucker will perform "Bring My Flowers Now" during the 2020 Grammy Awards ceremony with Carlile, who wrote most of the songs on and produced her 2019 record alongside Shooter Jennings. Tucker and Carlile will also present an award during the night.