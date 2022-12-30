Suzy Bogguss started her career as a performer at Dollywood -- and then, much like Parton herself, she found country chart success.

After paying her dues at the theme park, the singer became one of the early 1990s' most distinctive voices. Her success included a Top 10 song, "Outbound Plane," and "Letting Go," a No. 2 country chart hit.

Beginning with 1989's Somewhere Between, Bogguss released eight country music studio albums through the end of the '90s (though they were preceded by two self-produced and independently released projects in the early '80s). Three of these records earned Top 40 spots on the country albums chart, while one was certified platinum and two were certified gold.

Scroll through the photo gallery below for a look back at Bogguss' career through the years: