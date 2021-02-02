Bluegrass band Steve Thomas & the Time Machine tell a classic story of a boy and his truck in the new music video for their song "Daddy's Twin I-Beam." The clip is premiering exclusively on The Boot; press play above to watch.

Written by Jason Owen, the Time Machine's guitarist and vocalist, "Daddy's Twin I-Beam" is the story of a country boy and "his newfound freedom driving Daddy's truck on the backroads of Charlotte County, Va.," Thomas tells The Boot. His father's prized possession is fueled up with cheap gas, and the young man's got a pretty girl by his side -- and a worried mother back at home.

"Mamma worries every time he get's behind the wheel, and, as usual, Mamma's right!" Thomas adds. As the song's lyrics and music video tell, the night is ruined when the man crashes the truck. "Boys, all that I remember is what the lawman had to say: 'Son, that tree didn't get you, but your daddy's on his way,'" the story ends, as father meets son at the accident site.

"We hope all will enjoy this uniquely rural American story from a slightly bygone era," Thomas says, "and that a good time will be had by all."

A Virginia native who began singing and playing fiddle as a child, Thomas got his start as a founding member of the Lonesome River Band, Del McCoury's Del and the Dixie Pals, and the Lost and Found. He's played with the Osborne Brothers and the Whites, and done session work for, among others, Barbara Mandrell, Brooks & Dunn and Kenny Chesney. His work with the Whites led to multiple CMA Awards nominations, and his time with the Osbornes earned him a Grammy Awards nod.

"Daddy's Twin I-Beam" comes from Steve Thomas & the Time Machine's All of These Years album. In addition to Thomas and Owen, the band also features Josh Matheny (dobro and vocals), Chris Wade (banjo) and Austin Ward (bass). Released in the spring of 2020, the project is available to stream and purchase on a variety of platforms.