Stephanie Owens, ‘Inside Looking Out’ [Exclusive Premiere]

Singer-songwriter Stephanie Owens is premiering her uplifting new song "Inside Looking Out" exclusively for readers of The Boot. Press play below to listen.

Co-written by Owens, Evan Cline and Melissa Sheridan, "Inside Looking Out" implores listeners to be optimistic, even when things don't seem all that great. The lyrics are written from the perspective of someone who's dealing with heartbreak and struggling to find optimism while they're on the "inside looking out."

"Now there's just an empty space / You're probably thinking there's no way / Another hand could fit like his did / You'll never find a love like that again," Owens sings in the chorus. "But there's a purpose through the pain / Even when it don't seem that way / The picture ain't too clear right now / When you're stuck here on the inside looking out."

Owens is releasing "Inside Looking Out" now because, she tells The Boot, she hopes the song can be comforting to those who feel lonely with Valentine's Day around the corner. ""Inside Looking Out" is an encouragement to look for the silver lining in heartbreak and when life takes unexpected turns," she says.

"It’s sometimes easy to feel stuck in a situation, and we need someone to come alongside and help us see past the moment," Owens adds. "Through my song, I hope to be that friend for anyone who needs to hear that it’s going to be okay."

A Virginia native who now calls Nashville home, Owens is an accomplished songwriter, performer and actor. In 2013, she co-starred alongside Erik Estrada in the inspirational film Finding Faith, and in May of 2018, she independently released her debut EP. "Inside Looking Out" follows her 2019 single "Slingshot," which scored Owens airplay on CMT.

"Inside Looking Out" is set for official release on Friday (Jan. 31). Fans can keep up with Owens and learn more about her upcoming tour dates, new music and more via her official website.

Listen to Stephanie Owens' "Inside Looking Out"