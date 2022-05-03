PHOTOS: Maren Morris, Tanya Tucker + More Heat Things Up at Stagecoach 2022

After the COVID-19 pandemic caused a two-year hiatus, Stagecoach Festival made a triumphant return this weekend. The three-day event kicked off on May 29 in the deserts of Indio, Calif. and treated festivalgoers to an impressive, eclectic lineup of performers.

This year's festival was headlined by country hitmakers Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Luke Combs, but Stagecoach 2022's lineup also included a mix of talent from the genre's fringes. Charley Crockett, The Cactus Blossoms, Yola, Amythyst Kiah, Hayes Carll and Molly Tuttle are just a few of the artists who helped represent alt-country, Americana and everything in between.

The festival also served up a mix of surprise cross-genre collaborations, including Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose joining Carrie Underwood, Lana Del Rey collaborating with Nikki Lane, Tanya Tucker teaming up with Orville Peck and The Beach Boys’ Mike Love sitting in with LoCash.

Attendees were also treated to sets from some of the genre's most buzzed about rising artists. Breland, Hailey Whitters, Zach Bryan, American Idol alumna Laci Kaye Booth and hit songwriter and producer Shy Carter are just a few of the stellar new talents who took the stage this year.

Keep reading to see some of the fun moments caught on camera live at Stagecoach 2022: