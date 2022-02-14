5 Songs You Didn’t Know Keith Whitley Wrote

Keith Whitley's life and career were tragically cut short, but his music has left a lasting impact on country music. The Kentucky native became close friends with another future country star, Ricky Skaggs, at an early age. The pair were just teenagers when their talents were discovered by bluegrass icon Ralph Stanley, who quickly recruited them to join his band, The Clinch Mountain Boys.

Just a few years later, Whitley moved to Nashville with the hopes of becoming a successful solo artist. When he released his 1984 EP A Hard Act to Follow, Whitley was still trying to hone his own trademark sound. It wasn't until the release of his first full-length studio album L.A. to Miami in 1985 when Whitley made his first mark on the country music scene.

Over the next four years, 12 of Whitley's singles found success on the country music charts. His second studio album Don't Close Your Eyes provided three No. 1 hits for Whitley, including the album's title track, "I'm No Stranger to the Rain" and "When You Say Nothing at All." That rapid-fire success earned Whitley both a CMA Award and a Grammy Award nomination, positioning as one of country music's most impressive and successful new artists.

That wave of success came to a shocking end on May 9, 1989, when Whitley was found unresponsive in his Goodlettsvillle, Tenn. home. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy determined his cause of death was from alcohol poisoning. He was 33.

Whitley's wife and fellow country star Lorrie Morgan, along with their son Jesse Keith Whitley, have helped to keep Keith's memory alive through yearly birthday celebrations and memorial concerts. In the years following his death, many of the songs Whitley penned but never recorded got a second chance from country artists eager to cut their own versions of his work.

In the list below, you'll hear 5 songs that were written by Keith Whitley and made famous by other country artists.