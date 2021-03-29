Song Suffragettes, a weekly, all-women singer-songwriters' round in Nashville, celebrates its seventh anniversary on Monday night (March 29), with two big performances. Fans will be there in person, but those unable to attend live can catch the rounds via a livestream, too.

The two one-hour rounds are set for 6PM CT and will stream live on YouTube from the Listening Room in downtown Music City. The first round will feature Tenille Arts, Kalie Shorr, Madeline Finn, Livy Jeanne and Brittney Spencer; the second spotlights Candi Carpenter, Mia Mantia, Kaylin Roberson, Sophia Scott and first-time Song Suffragettes performer Allie Dunn. Mia Morris will be part of both rounds on cajon, backing vocals and other various instruments.

Also on Monday night, Song Suffragettes will present Ashley McBryde with the Yellow Rose of Inspiration, which honors the contributions of female singers and songwriters. She's only the third recipient of the honor, following Liz Rose in 2019 and Laura Veltz in 2020, and will perform a few songs during the night as well.

Song Suffragettes began in 2014, with more than 300 women performing as part of the weekly event in the years since. More than 40 of those performers have signed publishing deals, and 12 more have signed record deals.

McBryde released her most recent album — her sophomore project, Never Will — in 2020, though she's planning a live EP featuring songs from that record for release in late May. At the upcoming 2021 ACM Awards, she's nominated for Female Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year, for her single "One Night Standards."

