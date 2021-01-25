CMT has named the 10 country singers comprising its Next Women of Country Class of 2021. The prestigious group of up-and-coming artists is the newest group in the brand's annual program.

The 2021 class includes Reyna Roberts, Tenille Arts, Ashland Craft, Brittney Spencer, Chapel Hart, Hannah Dasher, Harper Grae, MacKenzie Porter, Priscilla Block and Sacha, several of whom are also The Boot 2021 Artists to Watch. As reported by Billboard, the fresh faces were revealed during a special CMT Hot 20 Countdown on Saturday (Jan. 23).

During the three-hour program, the new class was welcomed by a number of NWoC alumnae: Maren Morris (2016), Ashley McBryde (2018), Mickey Guyton (2015), Carly Pearce (2016), Cassadee Pope (2014), Lauren Alaina (2014), Lindsay Ell (2014), Maggie Rose (2017), Tenille Townes (2019) and Tanya Tucker (leader of the CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now Tour).

"We're thrilled to welcome the newest class of CMT's Next Women of Country," offers CMT's Leslie Fram. "These artists represent the best of fresh new talent and the diversity of styles that country music has to offer. We look forward to providing this group more exposure than ever before … as well as providing them with essential resources to help them build their musical careers."

All 10 Class of 2021 honorees will take part in a digital special, CMT Presents: Next Women of Country Class of 2021, to air on CMT's Facebook and YouTube channels on Tuesday (Jan. 26) at 5PM ET. The show will be hosted by Caylee Hammack and Rissi Palmer with Lauren Alaina.

Over the next year, the new NWoC class will receive CMT's support for their music and videos across CMT Music channels, CMT Radio, the Hot 20 Countdown and more; in addition, the inductees gain access to media training, photography consultations and artist advocacy opportunities designed to assist them in supporting charitable causes and social issues.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

WATCH: CMT Presents Its Next Women of Country Class of 2021