Pop-country duo SixForty1 know what it feels like to have your heart broken. They channeled those experiences into their new song "Me and Your Memory," premiering exclusively on The Boot.

"We all have the 'one that got away,' whose memory we still live with," SixForty1 tell The Boot. "We just wanted to shed some light on ours in hopes that whoever needs to hear it knows they aren't alone, and everything heals with time."

SixForty1 — Austin Gee and Brooks Hoffman — co-wrote "Me and Your Memory" with Mason Thornley and Matt Geroux. "Like most people in their early 20s, we had our hearts broken a couple of times," the duo say, and they dug into those experiences "to give you guys a background story of how we got to this point in our lives."

"Now it's just me / Me and your memory / Gone, gone but you never leave ... Sometimes I wish it could be like it used to be / When you were more than a ghost sittin' next to me," SixForty1 sing in the chorus. Listen closely to hear some references to hangouts in their college town, Murray, Ky., including J's Bar, where they regularly played shows.

"Me and Your Memory" comes from SixForty1's Started Right Here EP, which is due out on Friday (Oct. 22). The project is available to pre-order and pre-save now.

Gee and Hoffman met at Murray State University and moved to Nashville in 2018. They take their name from Highway 641, which runs through Murray and into Tennessee. Fans can keep up with the duo at SixForty1.com.