Rising Americana duo Siren Songs are spending their week on a "digital tour," sharing socially distanced performances with their fans across the internet. A cover of "Chelsea Morning," available exclusively on The Boot, kicks off the virtual trek; press play above to watch.

Originally written and performed by the legendary Joni Mitchell, "Chelsea Morning" is a favorite of Siren Songs' Merideth Kaye Clark and Jenn Grinels, longtime best friends with solo careers in touring theater and as a singer-songwriter, respectively. Clark, in fact, has a touring Mitchell tribute show she's been performing for half a decade.

"I'm constantly inspired by her music and poetry," Clark shares, "and we knew we wanted this song to be on the album from the beginning."

Siren Songs filmed their performance at Portland, Ore.'s Hallowed Halls, a public library-turned-recording studio. The song appears on their self-titled debut album, released independently on May 29. The project features both Grinels-penned songs and favorites such as Dolly Parton's "Jolene," John Prine's "Angel From Montgomery" and "Chelsea Morning."

The duo has been livestreaming performances throughout the novel coronavirus pandemic, but have been unable to play more traditional album release shows to celebrate their new music. In their stead, they're using this week not only to share new performances, but also to give fans a peek into their life on the road throughout the years via their social media channels.

"Siren Songs is only a year old, but Jenn and I have been performing together for our entire adult lives, meeting each other on the road as our lives and career paths have criss-crossed," Clark says, explaining that "Chelsea Morning" reminds her of when the pair were "running around New York City together."

"We were actually roommates in New York -- and we ran around Chelsea!" Grinels remembers. "One time, we stayed out so late, we stumbled into what we thought was a 24-hour Starbucks. But really, it was already morning!"

"It was a "Chelsea Morning"!" Clark interjects.

Fans can visit SirenSongsMusic.com to keep up with the duo, both during this week's tour and beyond.