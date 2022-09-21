Shania Twain Readies New Song ‘Waking Up Dreaming’ for Friday Release

In 2021, Shania Twain said she was on a mission to put out her best album to date. Now fans will get a taste of that new music on Friday (Sept. 23) with a new song titled "Waking Up Dreaming."

The "Up" singer teased a new track on social media, noting that these announcements still bring her a thrill.

"Every time I get to announce something like this I get such a rush of adrenaline and nerves — it never gets old," she writes. "I am super excited to share with you that my new song 'Waking Up Dreaming' is coming out this Friday!!"

Twain gave followers on TikTok a bit more information, sharing that these last few years of working on new music have fulfilled her creatively. She even tossed in a clip from what could be the "Waking Up Dreaming" music video.

"I’ve spent the last couple years working away on new music ... on my documentary ... on the Vegas residency and it’s been such a creatively fulfilling time for me, I can’t wait for this next chapter and 'Waking Up Dreaming' is just the start," she adds.

The short clip shows Twain decked out in sparkly '80s clothing and oversized sunglasses, wearing a blonde wig that's been teased to the heavens. She waves to fans from behind the wheel of a car, and with a big smile on her face, she drives off as the clip fades to black.

It's been five years since Twain dropped a solo project. "Who's Gonna Be Your Girl" arrived in 2017, the same year her most recent studio album, Now, was released. In 2021, she collaborated with Kelsea Ballerini on a re-imagining of Ballerini's song "Hole in the Bottle" and put out a greatest hits album, Not Just a Girl, to accompany her Netflix documentary of the same name.

The Canadian country icon mentioned that she had an album forthcoming during her Apple Music radio show, Home Now Radio, in 2021. Although she still has yet to announce further details of the project, she did tell fans at the time that she was crafting something special and asked them to be patient.

"I want to give you guys something that you can be really proud of as a Shania fan," she said at that time. "I want you to celebrate with me and I'm definitely on a mission to make the best album I've ever made. So please be patient. I want it to be worth waiting for."