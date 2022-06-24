Shania Twain made a last-minute cancelation of her Let's Go to Vegas residency show that was scheduled for Wednesday, June 22. The country singer has been ordered to strict vocal rest after losing her voice and feeling under the weather.

"I am sad to say that I woke up this morning feeling unwell and with no voice," she tells fans on Twitter. "I am under strict doctors orders to rest and not sing."

Those who were set to attend this week's performance were issued a refund. As for those holding tickets for this weekend's shows, things are still up in the air. However, Twain said she would do whatever it takes to keep the show going.

"Nothing makes me happier than being on stage and performing for you so I'm extremely disappointed to cancel tonight's show. I'm going to do everything I can to get back on stage for this Friday and Saturday," she writes.

Fans were quick to send their well wishes and understanding.

"I hope you get to feeling better. Take care of yourself," one fan writes. Another adds, "Feel better and get well we say you a few years back you are worth the wait."

The "You're Still the One" singer has dealt with severe vocal issues in the past. In 2014 she was diagnosed with dysphonia and Lyme disease, which resulted in her losing her voice. Twain underwent several surgeries in an effort to resolve her vocal issues.

“I had to have an operation that was very intense, and it’s an open-throat operation, very different from a vocal cord operation ... and I had to have two of them, so that was really, really, really tough, and I survived that, meaning emotionally I survived, and am just ready to keep going,” she told Extra at the time. “When you’re a singer, and it’s your voice, it is just a terrible, terrible feeling. It was a great, great loss. So, I had to come to terms with losing the voice that I had and rediscovering my new one. It’s been a long, a really rewarding journey.”

Twain's Let's Go to Vegas residency at Zappos Theater will continue through September. The show takes fans on a journey through her award-winning career with the best elements from her videos and visual spectacles of her global tours.