Shania Twain took the stage on Friday (Aug. 14) to perform one of her biggest hits of the ‘90s as part of Good Morning America’s 2020 Summer Concert Series. The Canadian country icon impressed with an acoustic version of “That Don’t Impress Me Much” from her mega-hit 1997 album, Come on Over.

Performing atop a hill, overlooking majestic trees and fresh bodies of water, Twain delivered her smash remotely for listeners all over the country. While she was accompanied by two other musicians, she opened the tune by jamming out on her acoustic guitar, then leaned into the microphone to deliver the sassy lyrics.

“That don't impress me much / So you got the brains, but have you got the touch? / Don't get me wrong / Yeah, I think you're alright / But that won't keep me warm in the middle of the night / That don't impress me much,” Twain, 54, sings in the chorus (while seated in a chair the recommended six feet apart from her bandmates).

Later on in the program, Twain returned with additional virtual performances of her classic hits “Any Man of Mine” and “Life’s About to Get Good.”

“That Don’t Impress Me Much,” released in December of 1998 and written by Twain with her then-husband and producer, Robert John “Mutt” Lange, has become a gift that keeps on giving: It was recently turned into a lullaby, as part of the latest Rockabye Baby album, Lullaby Renditions of Shania Twain. (The baby bedtime collection also features 11 other tracks from the artist's incredible catalog.)

Twain is celebrating the 25th anniversary of her Grammy-winning second studio album, The Woman in Me, with the release of The Woman in Me: Diamond Edition, due out on Oct. 2. The record was Twain’s first to reach diamond certification, in 1997, and the reissue, available in two- and three-CD configurations, will feature a remastered version of the groundbreaking 1995 album as well as previously unreleased tracks, live performances and mixes.

“This is the album that changed my career and has brought me to places that I would never have imagined even in my wildest dreams at the time,” Twain told GMA. “I had high hopes, but this, I mean, where I am today, 25 years later, at the time was unimaginable, So this is a real celebration year for me, celebrating coming out as a very independent, open-minded, very, just bold in what I had to say.”