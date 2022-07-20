Shania Twain's incredible journey from humble beginnings to country music superstardom is at the center of a new documentary. Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl, directed by accomplished film producer Joss Crowley, will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix beginning July 26.

The film will take fans through all of the ups and downs of Twain's rise to fame in the 1990s, which began with the release of her landmark album The Woman in Me. Through archive footage and brand-new interviews, the film examines how Twain's determination and confidence helped to break down barriers for future generations of female artists.

Not Just a Girl also features interviews with an array of notable figures from the entertainment and music industries, including Lionel Richie, Diplo and Avril Lavigne. The film also includes segments from country artists Kelsea Ballerini and Orville Peck, who highlights Twain's impactful, special relationship with the LGBTQ+ community.

"She reached through the stereo and made me feel safe when I was a young kid," Peck notes. "She paved the way for musicians everywhere."

Viewers will also get a rare look inside the recording studio as Twain continues work on her sixth record, which is anticipated to be her first project of entirely new material since the release of her 2017 comeback album Now.

Watch the trailer for Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl below:

To coincide with the documentary's release, Twain will also share a new compilation album featuring a curated selection of hits from throughout her career. Not Just a Girl: The Highlights will be available via digital retailers and streaming services on July 28, with physical copies heading to stores on Sept. 2.

The special release features 18 of Twain's most beloved tracks, including "Any Man of Mine," "That Don't Impress Me Much" and "Life's About to Get Good." The album will also include the brand new title track "Not Just a Girl," which is teased during the final seconds of the documentary's trailer.

Shania Twain Not Just a Girl Mercury loading...

Twain is set to wrap up her celebrated Las Vegas residency, Let's Go!, this September. In April, she made headlines by making a surprise appearance during pop star Harry Styles' headlining set at Coachella Music & Arts Festival. Styles, who has been vocal about his admiration towards Twain, joined her for duet versions of her trademark hits "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" and "You're Still the One."

Although it's still unclear if the country star has any plans to hit the road again with her own tour any time soon, additional details about Twain's upcoming album and promotional plans are expected to be announced in the coming months.

Shania Twain, Not Just a Girl (The Highlights) Track List:

1. "Not Just a Girl"

2. "You’re Still the One"

3. "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!"

4. "What Made You Say That – Single Version"

5. "(If You’re Not in It for Love) I’m Outta Here!"

6. "Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?"

7. "Any Man of Mine"

8. "You Win My Love"

9. "Don’t Be Stupid (You Know I Love You)"

10. "I’m Holdin’ on to Love (to Save My Life)"

11. "From This Moment On"

12. "Love Gets Me Every Time"

13. "That Don’t Impress Me Much"

14. "Forever and for Always (Red Version)"

15. "Honey, I’m Home"

16. "I’m Gonna Getcha Good! (Red Version)"

17. "Up! (Green Version)"

18. "Life’s About to Get Good"