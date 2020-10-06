Like other country artists, Shania Twain has found herself with a lot of extra downtime during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in 2020. The singer had to scrap plans for her 2020 Let's Go! Las Vegas residency amid continuing concerns about the virus' spread and social distancing protocols that preclude fans from gathering in large groups.

Though she never expected the pandemic to last as long as it has, Twain says that there's been a silver lining to her time off the road: She's got new music up her sleeve — a lot of it.

"I mean, I've got a mountain of songs now," she says with a smile during a recent virtual appearance on ABC's Live With Kelly and Ryan. "You know, COVID has lasted so much longer than any of us expected, so I have enough music for three albums now."

That's been a bright spot for Twain during an otherwise unpredictable year. "I just keep writing and writing and writing and writing. Yeah, it's good. I have been very productive, yeah," she adds.

Of course, Twain also hopes that she'll soon be able to return to Planet Hollywood's Zappos Theater and finish her Las Vegas residency, but explains that the pandemic has kept her and her team in a holding pattern regarding when they'll be able to resume performing.

"Well, I'm waiting to get back to Vegas onstage at Zappos. I've been waiting like everybody else for the 'okay' to get back in the room, you know?" she says with a shrug. "So, I'm on standby, and writing music."

Aside from working on her new music, the country icon has another important milestone coming up: She's celebrating the 25th anniversary of her 1995 breakthrough album, The Woman in Me, with a special edition box set of the project.