When it comes to '90s country music, Shania Twain is the queen. With her country-meets-pop sound, girly-but-edgy fashion sense and powerful yet personal lyrics, the Canadian-born artist ruled the genre, especially during the decade's later years and into the early 2000s.

But here's a shocker: Many of Twain's biggest hits -- including one particular women's anthem -- never hit the top of the country charts; in fact, only seven of Twain's songs landed in the No. 1 spot. "Any Man of Mine" was her first No. 1 -- but "From This Moment On" only made it to No. 6; "You're Still the One" was a chart-topping song -- but "That Don't Impress Me Much" never was.

Twain's string of No. 1 hits is longer in her native Canada -- but as her popularity shows, a top-of-the-charts song isn't everything. Come on Over is still the biggest country album of all time. Nonetheless, though, we're a little surprise that this specific, still-ubiquitous hit was never in that top spot.

