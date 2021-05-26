Shania Twain's Let's Go! The Las Vegas Residency returns to the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino this winter. The country star has announced more than a dozen dates for December 2021 and February 2022.

The just-announced residency dates include six shows in December (Dec. 2, 4, 5, 9, 11 and 12) and eight in February 2022 (Feb. 11-12, 14, 18-19, 23 and 25-26). Fans can expect a non-stop party through Twain's catalog of hits, including staples such as "Man! I Feel Like a Woman," "That Don't Impress Me Much" and "You're Still the One."

Tickets for Twain's newly announced shows will go on sale to the general public via Ticketmaster at 10AM PT on June 1, with pre-sales for Citi cardholders and Caesars Entertainment loyalty program members beginning on Thursday (May 27) and Friday (May 28), respectively. However, fans can enter now to win two front orchestra tickets to Shania Twain: Let's Go! The Las Vegas Residency, plus two nights' hotel stay at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino and round-trip airfare for two. (Please note: The winner must be 21 years old or older.)

To enter, simply fill in the boxes below and click enter. A winner will be selected after June 10, 2021.

Twain is the best-selling female country artist of all time, with iconic albums including The Woman in Me, Come on Over and Up! "Honey I'm Home," "Any Man of Mine" and "Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under" are just a few of her most well-known hits.

Twain's residency at Planet Hollywood, for which she serves as creative director, began in December of 2019. It was paused throughout 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

