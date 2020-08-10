Shania Twain is officially over 2020. While that's not much of a surprise (most of us are, right?), the singer took the opportunity to express her exasperation with this year with a sweet flashback to one of her best years, 1995.

Twain used a still from the music video for her single "Any Man of Mine" to convey her nostalgia. She's looking beautiful as always in the shot: She's seated horseback in leather chaps and denim.

"Shall we go back to 1995?" she muses in her caption. The diamond emoji at the end is likely referencing the album the song comes from, The Woman in Me, which sold 20 million copies worldwide and was certified diamond by the RIAA for sales of more than 10 million.

The Woman in Me, however, wasn't Twain's highest career moment. In 1997, she released Come on Over, which holds the record for the best-selling country music album ever released and the best-selling studio album ever released by a female artist in any genre.

Most fans were more than willing to accept Twain's 1995 flashback, with many commenting that they were not even born when the album was released but still adore Twain's classic catalog — as well as her famous midriff-baring cowgirl wardrobe.

Like all artists this year, Twain has spent 2020 away from the road due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Her Las Vegas residency was scrapped for the spring and summer, and she's been mostly quiet otherwise. The 54-year-old's last album was Now in 2017.