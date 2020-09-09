Kane Brown has already collaborated with a number of artists in his young career, from Lauren Alaina to Khalid. But now the country music hitmaker seems to have his sights set on a music icon: Shania Twain.

"We've done so many pop collaborations recently, I think I want some country to finish this mixtape," Brown remarked during a chat with ET Canada, naming Twain in particular as a big name with whom he dreams of working. As he referenced, the younger country singer recently released a new EP, Mixtape Vol. 1.

Twain caught wind of Brown's interest in working with her, and good news: It sounds like she's up for it. "Let's do this!" Twain wrote in a tweet on Sept. 3.

Fans of both the country artists seemed excited about the possibility of a duet, with one Twitter follower saying they're "dying with excitement please make this happen."

Brown's credibility has grown as he's matured as both an artist and a vocalist. His chops are evident on a new collab with John Legend called "Last Time I Say Sorry," released earlier this year. The country singer says he learned so much during that recording process.

"I'm glad glad I was in the studio with [Legend] because he kinda made me sing differently," Brown says. "I made him go first and I got to watch him sing that song. I literally was fully projecting, which I usually don’t do. I’m usually just super chill. I literally was watching him fully belting it out. I feel like he was being my vocal coach on The Voice."



In fact, Brown insists he'll never sing the song the same way again, thanks to Legend: "I know how to project it now," he adds.

Next up for Brown, on Sept. 26, is a drive-in concert that will air at outdoor theaters in the United States and Canada. It's the first chance he's had to bring "live" music to fans since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic started.

