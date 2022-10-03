A security guard at Ole Red in Nashville did Chris Stapleton proud with his cover of "Tennessee Whiskey." The unexpected performance left the audience hollering.

Blake Shelton's bar and restaurant in Nashville shared a clip of the performance on Instagram. "POV: you just walked in to Ole Red in Nashville and the security guard is singing on stage," is how the venue describes what happens. It's a true "see it for yourself" moment.

Additional YouTube video finds "Kevin" being introduced by the night's hired singer, Todd Cameron. Dressed in a yellow and black security uniform, the singer takes the microphone with some hesitation before belting out the song's opening lyrics with power and conviction.

The key to this song is the movement within notes and how well a singer stays just behind the beat. Kevin, it appears, is aware.

While David Allan Coe and George Jones recorded "Tennessee Whiskey" before Stapleton made it a hit at the 2016 CMA Awards, the song is undeniably his signature song. Last year it was Diamond-certified, meaning it has sold 10 million unites or streaming equivalents. Only three songs had earned that certification prior: "Cruise" and "Meant to Be" by Florida Georgia Line (the latter with Bebe Rexha) and "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus. There have been 15 Diamond-certified country albums.

Comments on the social media post find other artists who are a big fan of "Kevin." Cameron performs regularly at Ole Red.