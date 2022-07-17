Scotty McCreery + Pregnant Wife Gabi Have a New Due Date For Their Baby

Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are currently expecting their first child, and their due date is easy to remember: It's Halloween.

Gabi actually began her pregnancy with a different due date, but the singer says that plans got moved up at a recent doctor's appointment. During an appearance on Country Countdown USA, McCreery tells Len Holton that they were originally planning for a due date in "early November.

"Although she just had her latest ultrasound, and they said, 'He's measuring ahead of schedule. It looks like October 31,'" he continues. "I was like, 'Oh boy! Halloween!'"

The country singer says that he and his wife are expecting a baby boy, and they haven't picked out a name yet -- but McCreery says that's simply because they were so surprised to be having a son. "I was pretty sold it was going to be a girl, and I think she did too," the singer says. "So we had a girl name picked out, but we didn't have a boy name. So we're still in the process. It will literally pop up at dinner."

He also says that both he and his wife are "so excited," though they know that their life together is about to change dramatically, and Gabi's training as a pediatric nurse gives her some extra anxieties about all the potential complications that can occur with pregnancy.

"She's seen all that can go wrong, so that's in her mind," McCreery notes. "But if I see her eyes get scared, I'll probably freak out."

McCreery and his wife, who have been married since 2018, announced Gabi's pregnancy in June. When they shared the news, Gabi explained that it actually took her a couple of tries to tell McCreery that she was pregnant. She planned to tell him before they attended a hockey game together. But those plans got foiled when McCreery's flight was delayed, and she had to wait to share the big news until the next day.