Scotty McCreery's next album is due out this fall. Same Truck is set for release on Sept. 17, the singer announced on Thursday (July 22).

McCreery's fifth studio album, being released via Triple Tigers, features 12 songs, including his Top 15 single "You Time" and another recently released song, "Why You Gotta Be Like That." In fact, it was the release of that song on July 16, a press release explains, that caused pre-sale information for the record to leak, prompting McCreery to move the announcement of the album — initially planned for August — up a few weeks.

“It’s gratifying to learn that my fans are so excited about my upcoming new album that they sought out pre-order information before it was ready to be announced ... and got it,” the singer says. “Thanks to Triple Tigers and the retailers for coming together quickly so we could make this official album announcement. I can’t wait to share this music with everyone."

McCreery co-wrote 10 of Same Truck's 12 songs and says the record finds him "taking a moment to acknowledge where I am now, as a 27-year-old, happily married man, sharing both what I've learned and where I want to go." Frank Rogers, Derek Wells and Aaron Eshuis produced the project, which follows 2018's Seasons Change, McCreery's first album with Triple Tigers.

Same Truck is available to pre-order and pre-save now. Full details are below.

Triple Tigers

Scotty McCreery, Same Truck Tracklist:

1. "Same Truck" (Scotty McCreery, Ashley Gorley, Taylor Phillips, Zach Crowell)

2. "You Time" (Scotty McCreery, Frank Rogers, Aaron Eshuis)

3. "It Matters to Her" (Scotty McCreery, Rhett Akins, Lee Thomas Miller)

4. "Damn Strait" (Trent Tomlinson, Jim Collins)

5. "It’ll Grow on Ya" (Jeremy Bussey, Jason Blaine, Taylor Phillips, Adam Wood)

6. "The Waiter" (Scotty McCreery, Matthew West, Frank Rogers)

7. "Why You Gotta Be Like That" (Scotty McCreery, Jordan Schmidt, James McNair)

8. "Home" (Scotty McCreery, Frank Rogers, Brent Anderson, Tammi Kidd)

9. "Carolina to Me" (Scotty McCreery, Jeremy Bussey, Taylor Phillips)

10. "Small Town Girl" (Scotty McCreery, Ashley Gorley, Zach Crowell)

11. "That Kind of Fire" (Scotty McCreery, Josh Hoge, Matt McVaney, Justin Wilson)

12. "How Ya Doin’ Up There" (Scotty McCreery, Monty Criswell, Derek George, Tyler Reeve)

