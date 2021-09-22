Scotty McCreery's new album, Same Truck, is his fifth studio album (including a Christmas album), but it's the sixth he's recorded. The "You Time" singer admits he had a record almost ready to go, but then ...

But then, the world shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Talking to Taste of Country Nights' Evan and Amber, McCreery admits he was mostly finished before he found himself with too much time on his hands.

"So I picked up a guitar for a lot of it and just wrote, basically, a whole new album, and that's most of what you're hearing," he shares during a recent in-studio interview. "A couple of 'em were before, but most of 'em were COVID writes."

What about all those other songs? That's part of the new interview as well.

"They're just sitting there. They're kind of like Toy Story 2, you know, [toys] sitting on the shelf," McCreery says, laughing.

Other topics shared during the above conversation include how his fans scooped him on all his pre-release information, the chances of a duet with American Idol friend Lauren Alaina and that time (recently) when McCreery bested Darius Rucker on the golf course. Rucker, McCreery admits, won't like him bragging about it, and the younger of the two singers doesn't. He does seem to enjoy telling the story, however.

The Top 5 hit "You Time" is aiming to become McCreery's fourth-straight No. 1 country airplay single, following three in a row from his last album, Seasons Change (2018). He says that after he records a song, he takes it straight to his wife, Gabi, who serves up the truth.

"She's so honest, almost to a fault," he says. "She's like, 'Ooo, not your best work.' Or she's like, 'Aw, this is a vibe.' Then, if we're all digging it, I'll send it to my boys and they'll tell me."

Look for McCreery to add songs from Same Truck into his setlist as he clears his 2021 tour calendar. The North Carolina native will begin 2022 with a trio of dates in the United Kingdom.

