Scotty McCreery braved the chilly February waters of his backyard pool in North Carolina this week, but it was all for a good cause. The "You Time" star shared a video of himself taking the polar plunge as part of Special Olympics North Carolina's Plunge in Place Initiative, a money-raising campaign to provide support and training for athletes with disabilities.

"It is freezing here in North Carolina, but I am here to raise awareness and money for the Special Olympics of North Carolina," the singer says in the video below. "... I think Moose is gonna join in with me. Let's do it."

McCreery is referring to his dog, who can be seen trotting around in the background as the singer prepares to dive into the water. Sure enough, as soon as McCreery takes the plunge, Moose gamely hops in alongside him — apparently, the singer's dog isn't quite as bothered by the cold as he is.

"That's cold!" McCreery adds as he hops out of the pool, his wife Gabi giggling from behind the camera as she films all the fun. The singer immediately reaches for a towel to dry off, although in the background, Moose goes for round two, plunging once again into the cold water.

"Thanks again to those who have already made a donation," McCreery adds in the caption of his video post. "For everyone who wants to see me wet & cold, enjoy! Brr!"

It's the last week to make a donation to the Plunge in Place initiative; McCreery's fans can donate to Team Scotty now to help him reach his $10,000 goal. Overall, the campaign has raised more than $97,000 towards its $250,000 goal.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app